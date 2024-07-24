Former Fresno State Bulldogs gear up for NFL training camps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The NFL's long summer break is over. Players are reporting. Practices have begun. Fantasy football mock drafts are near.

This week marks the official start of NFL training camps across the league, with 17 former Fresno State Bulldogs in the mix.

Four of those 17 will enter their rookie seasons, all of which went undrafted in the spring.

- LB Levelle Bailey (Denver Broncos)

- DB Morice Norris Jr. (Detroit Lions)

- CB Carlton Johnson (Seattle Seahawks)

- WR Jaelen Gill (Los Angeles Chargers)

Former teammates and QB-WR duo Derek Carr and Davante Adams return as the usual Bulldog suspects amongst the veterans in the league. Carr enters his second season as the Saints QB, while Adams gets ready for a third season in silver and black in Las Vegas.

Modesto native and former 'Dog Daron Bland enters Cowboys training camp after a breakout, record-setting season in his second year in Dallas. In 2023, he set the NFL all-time record with five pick-six interceptions, earning him All-Pro honors.

In all, Fresno State has four wide receivers, three linebackers, three defensive backs, two quarterbacks, two running backs, two offensive linemen and one defensive lineman entering NFL Training Camps this summer. The Bulldogs are represented on 12 different teams from across the League, including the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver

Adams enters his third season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The three-time All-Pro selection looks ahead to his 11th season in the NFL, having totaled 10,781 yards receiving in that time. In the 2023 season, Adams had his fourth-straight 1,000 yard receiving performance with 1,144 in 17 games played.

Raiders Training Camp Site:

Jack Hammett Sports Complex (Costa Mesa, Calif.)

Raiders preseason games: 8/10 at Minnesota Vikings; 8/17 vs Dallas Cowboys; 8/23 vs San Francisco 49ers

Alex Akingbulu, Washington Commanders Offensive Line

Akingbulu enters his second season with the Commanders in 2024. He was signed by the Commanders in 2022 and spent most of his time on the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on Jan. 5, 2023 for the Commanders' season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he appeared in three games.

Commanders Training Camp Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park (Ashburn, Va)

Commanders preseason games: 8/10 at New York Jets; 8/17 at Miami Dolphins; 8/25 vs New England Patriots

Levelle Bailey, Denver Broncos Linebacker

Bailey, in his rookie season, enters training camp as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. Bailey was receiving credit from head coach Sean Payton through OTAs earlier this year, and looks to build on that and compete for a roster spot in training camp.

While at Fresno State, Bailey had a decorated five-year career. He was a four-time All-Mountain West honoree and earned himself a spot in the Fresno State record book with the program's 10th most tackles in a career.

Broncos Training Camp Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit (Englewood, Colo.)

Broncos preseason games: 8/11 at Indianapolis Colts; 8/18 vs Green Bay Packers; 8/25 vs Arizona Cardinals

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Back

Bland is fresh off of a record-setting season in 2023 as he set the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown with five. Bland had a total of nine interceptions on the season, bringing his career total to 14 in just two seasons. Bland was a 2023 Pro Bowl selection and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

Cowboys Training Camp Site: Marriott Residence Inn (Oxnard, Calif.)

Cowboys preseason games: 8/11 at Los Angeles Rams; 8/17 at Las Vegas Raiders; 8/24 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints Quarterback

Carr looks towards his second season in New Orleans, but first under the direction of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. In his first season in New Orleans, Carr started all 18 games and threw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Carr will look to continue the momentum built by the Saints offense in the final stretch of the 2023 season into 2024 and lead the Saints back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Saints Training Camp Site: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, Calif.)

Saints preseason games: 8/10 at Arizona Cardinals; 8/18 at San Francisco 49ers; 8/25 vs Tennessee Titans

Jalen Cropper, Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver

Cropper is back with the Cowboys for 2024, having signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spending his first season as a member of the practice squad.

Cropper turned heads in his first season, and looks to grow in 2024. He left Fresno State as one of the best wide receivers in program history.

Cowboys Training Camp Site: Marriott Residence Inn (Oxnard, Calif.)

Cowboys preseason games: 8/11 at Los Angeles Rams; 8/17 at Las Vegas Raiders; 8/24 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Jaelen Gill, Los Angeles Chargers Wide Receiver

Gill heads into his first NFL season, beginning training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers. The native of Westerville, Ohio was with the Bulldogs for one season in 2023 as a transfer from Boston College. In his season with the Bulldogs, he was productive as a receiver and a returner. He had 49 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns, and added 25 kickoff returns for 527 yards.

The Chargers wide receiver room saw a revamp this offseason that offers room for Gill to prove himself in camp. Gill signed as an undrafted free agent in April.

Chargers Training Camp Site: The Bolt (El Segundo, Calif.)

Chargers preseason games: 8/10 vs Seattle Seahawks; 8/17 vs Los Angeles Rams; 8/24 at Dallas Cowboys

Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints Quarterback

Haener, a 2023 Draft pick to the Saints, enters year two with the organization alongside fellow former Bulldog Derek Carr.

Haener saw action in 2023 preseason games, completing 38-of-72 pass attempts for 395 yards and one touchdown. He did not appear in a game during the regular season. Entering 2024, Haener will look forward to a full offseason with the organization with the opportunity to immerse himself into the offensive scheme and continue to compete.

Saints Training Camp Site: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, Calif.)

Saints preseason games: 8/10 at Arizona Cardinals; 8/18 at San Francisco 49ers; 8/25 vs Tennessee Titans

Carlton Johnson, Seattle Seahawks Defensive Back

Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in May. He enters his first season in the NFL with speed and athleticism to give him a competitive edge. Johnson was the lone Bulldog from the 2023 class who received an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Seahawks Training Camp Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center (Renton, Wash.)

Seahawks preseason games: 8/10 at Los Angeles Chargers; 8/17 at Tennessee Titans; 8/24 vs Cleveland Browns

Jordan Mims, New Orleans Saints Running Back

Mims enters his second season with the Saints organization. Signing as an undrafted free agent originally to the Buffalo Bills, Mims later signed with the Saints in August 2023.

Mims spent a majority of the season on the Saints practice squad, but did see time on the 53-man roster. He had game action in two games, but did not record a stat. Mims participated in the Saints' rookie minicamp this offseason.

Saints Training Camp Site: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, Calif.)

Saints preseason games: 8/10 at Arizona Cardinals; 8/18 at San Francisco 49ers; 8/25 vs Tennessee Titans

Arron Mosby, Green Bay Packers Defensive Line

Mosby enters his third season in the NFL. He spent the 2023 season on the Packers' practice squad, and signed a contract to be with the team for 2024 in January. The Packers have a loaded group of edge rushers, but Mosby also brings versatility as a linebacker and could be used in various ways.

Packers Training Camp Site: Nitschke Field (Green Bay, Wisc.)

Packers preseason games: 8/10 at Cleveland Browns; 8/18 at Denver Broncos; 8/24 vs Baltimore Ravens

Netane Muti, Detroit Lions Offensive Line

Muti enters his fifth season in the NFL, and first in Detroit. A 2020 Draft pick to the Denver Broncos, Muti spent three seasons in Denver and the 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed with the Lions in February 2024.

Throughout his career in Denver, Muti appeared in 20 games and earned four starts with two at left guard and two at right guard. In Vegas, he saw time between the Raiders' practice squad and roster.

Lions Training Camp Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, Mich.)

Lions preseason games: 8/8 at New York Giants; 8/17 at Kansas City Chiefs; 8/24 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Morice Norris Jr., Detroit Lions Defensive Back

Norris Jr. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2024. Norris Jr. was Fresno State's primary nickelback in 2022 and 2023, but the Lions have him listed to join the cornerback room. Norris Jr. is familiar with the corner position, having come into Fresno State as a corner.

Lions Training Camp Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility (Allen Park, Mich.)

Lions preseason games: 8/8 at New York Giants; 8/17 at Kansas City Chiefs; 8/24 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

David Perales, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker

Perales enters his second season in Pittsburgh, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad but in three preseason games last year, Perales finished with four total tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one quarterback hit.

Steelers Training Camp Site: Saint Vincent College (Latrobe, Penn.)

Steelers preseason games: 8/9 vs Houston Texans; 8/17 vs Buffalo Bills; 8/24 at Detroit Lions

Nikko Remigio, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver

Remigio returns for his second season with the Chiefs, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Remigio's professional career got off to a rough start as he left an August practice with a dislocated shoulder and was placed on the injured reserve for the season. Remigio remained around the team throughout its Super Bowl Championship run, and participated in OTAs this offseason.

Chiefs Training Camp Site: Missouri Western State University (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Chiefs preseason games: 8/10 at Jacksonville Jaguars; 8/17 vs Detroit Lions; 8/22 vs Chicago Bears

Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams Running Back

Rivers enters his third NFL season with the Rams, signing with the organization as a free agent in November 2022. Last season was the most productive for Rivers, totaling 119 yards on 32 carries and adding five receptions for 22 yards. Rivers saw action in nine games in 2023, missing several weeks with an injury. The Rams' running back room was plagued with injury last season which allowed for Rivers to see more playtime in a part of the offense.

Rams Training Camp Site: Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Rams preseason games: 8/11 vs Dallas Cowboys; 8/17 vs Los Angeles Chargers; 8/24 at Houston Texans

Mykal Walker, Washington Commanders Linebacker

Walker was a 2020 Draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons, and spent three seasons with them. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spent a season there before signing with the Commanders in April 2024. Last season, he recorded 33 tackles with two passes defended and an interception in eight games (five starts) with the Steelers.

Commanders Training Camp Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park (Ashburn, Va)

Commanders preseason games: 8/10 at New York Jets; 8/17 at Miami Dolphins; 8/25 vs New England Patriots

