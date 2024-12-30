Former local lawmakers react to President Carter's passing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local reaction is pouring in for former President Jimmy Carter.

ABC News confirmed President Carter died on Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia.

This loss comes almost two years after the former President was placed on hospice care in February 2023.

In video from the ABC 30 archive shows when President Carter visited Merced College in July 1980.

Former Congressman Tony Coelho said he invited President Carter to visit the Central Valley.

"I would also like to say that you have one of the finest members of Congress who ever served in Washington, Tony Coelho," said Coelho.

The former congressman said President Carter rolled up his sleeves and got to work while visiting Merced, meeting with people and taking questions from local residents.

"What he was really interested in was what made up the Central Valley. The fact that we had over 50 different ethnic groups in the valley. The fact that we had all these people that came there, that practically all of them came here because of agriculture," said Coelho.

Coelho said President Carter was engaged with the personal side of politics as opposed to getting credit for the work he did as President.

"He'll be truly remembered as one of the most decent President's we've had," said Coelho.

President Carter's wife, Roselynn, died in November 2023 at the age of 96. The two were married for more than 70 years.

The former President recently turned 100-years-old on October 1st.

President Carter is survived by his four children.