Free life jackets to be given out at four popular Fresno County parks on Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lakes and rivers in the Central Valley are popular places to cool down as we experience triple-digit heat.

Those waterways, although fun, are not always the safest.

So far this year, nine people have drowned in Fresno County's natural waterways.

"One drowning is too many, and when we look at the drownings we've had in the month of June, we've seen incidents that have been tragic but have been preventable had people been wearing life jackets that properly were fitted and secured on them and may not have suffered a tragic ending," Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said.

Kyrie Schaeffer of Kingsburg saw the local tragedies on ABC30 and decided she wanted to find a way to help.

"As a mom of three, I want my children to be safe, and that extends to all people and children," Schaeffer explained. "I just want people to be safe and aware that when they're getting into the water, they need to wear life vests."

"Put a life jacket on," Zanoni said. "It could save your life."

Schaeffer was able to collect nearly 100 life vests with the help of the community, local organizations and companies.

Those life vests were donated to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

The Sheriff's office stressed that if you cannot swim, you shouldn't get into the water without a properly-fitted life vest.

"That's what we would call a good fit for a life jacket because it's secure on him, it's snug and won't pull out over his head," Zanoni explained while demonstrating a properly-fitted life vest. "That's what we've had when people jump in the water feet first, the life jacket is too big or not secured properly, and it came right off over the individuals head."

The donated life jackets will be given out for free to anyone needing one on a first-come, first-served basis at Skaggs Bridge Park, Lost Lake Park, Avocado Lake and Laton-Kingsburg Park at 10 am on Saturday.

Donations are still accepted. If you would like to donate a life jacket, you can still do so through the Sheriff's office or your local police and fire departments.

