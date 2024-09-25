Fresno arts collective rallies behind Tower District business damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-media arts collective in Central Fresno is taking action to support its neighbors following a destructive fire.

When you walk into Dulce UpFront on Van Ness and Cambridge Avenues, you'll notice the stage, art, and culture that welcome everyone in the community.

"We are creatives, we are artists ourselves, and we care about community, and the journey has been a beautiful journey," said Ome Lopez, the founder of Dulce UpFront.

Lopez and Tony Carranza founded the non-profit 11 years ago and moved into this building in April, helping them serve in a larger capacity.

"Whatever event you are trying to do, a fundraiser, yoga class, book night. Everything that comes into this space, people feel it and feel welcomed," said Carranza.

"It's a space where people come together and connect with each other and it's so important to have third spaces," added Lopez.

Lopez says their relationships with other creative spaces run deep.

On Monday, a fire impacted three businesses at the Tower District, including The Labyrinth Art Collective, causing them to close their doors indefinitely.

Co-founder Alicia Rodriguez says Lopez showed up with open arms.

"I was literally standing in water in the back wondering what was going to happen when Ome walked through the door and they graciously offered to take folks who needed immediate replacement," said Rodriguez.

Now, some projects and activities scheduled at The Labyrinth Art Collective will be happening at Dulce UpFront.

A helping hand, Lopez says, is important for everyone involved.

"It's what we do for each other so it's a great feeling and all of these other creative groups are providing support," Lopez explained.

A feeling of support and collaboration they all hope continues in the Central Valley.

