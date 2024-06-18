The classes teach students about cutting, styling, shaving, client consultations and sanitation practices.

Fresno barber academy celebrating first class of students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local barber academy is taking action to teach future stylists in central Fresno.

The Barboza Barber Academy is celebrating its very first class of future barbers.

The school is located on Shields and Palm Avenues.

There are currently 15 students learning from owner Caroline Barboza.

She says her goal is to teach students not only the skills of a barber but also how to be a business owner and open their own shops.

The classes teach students about cutting, styling, shaving, client consultations and sanitation practices.

Monday was the first day of instruction, and Barboza says she hopes to expand in the future.

For more information or to apply, visit their website.