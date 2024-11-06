Fresno County polling locations experiencing long lines

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
ByGabe Ferris
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 2:36AM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vote Centers at the Woodward Park Library, Ted C. Wills Community Center, and Clovis are experiencing long wait times.

Action News reporters say hundreds of residents are waiting to cast their ballot at some locations.

Fresno County Registrar of Voters James Kus says the long lines are in part due to people using California's same-day voter registration system.

Even when polling locations close at 8p, voters already in line at that time will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Click here to see every polling location in the Central Valley and the key races to watch this election night.

