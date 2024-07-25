Fresno demonstrators protest Netanyahu's address to Congress

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday, his message met local reaction in Fresno.

Dozens gathered outside the federal courthouse to protest his visit and America's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

"We are opposing his presence in the United States at this time," organizer Stan Santos said. "He's clearly here because it's an act of desperation."

The message comes nine months after the October 7 attack, when Hamas and other militant groups invaded portions of Israel and took more than 240 hostages. About 120 remain.

Protestors in Fresno argue Israel's response has been out of proportion. They say the country is targeting Palestinian civilians with American-made weapons, and they are calling on Congress to act.

"We also want to inform Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Jim Costa that we are opposed to the continued provision of weapons to the Israeli Defense Forces," Santos said.

Fresno's Democratic Representative Jim Costa has supported Israeli aid and even visited the country. He wants Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire but says Hamas bears the responsibility.

"Hamas could end this tomorrow," Costa told Action News after Netanyahu's address on Wednesday. "They could end it today if they would agree to two things: Return the hostages and a ceasefire."

Support for Israel has divided some while uniting others across party lines. Republican Representative John Duarte of Modesto says supporting Israel is about ensuring American safety.

"We've got to be tied to Israel very close now for their security and for our security. That's what allies do. We defend each other, and we work for each other's safety," Duarte said.

The demonstrators in Fresno say they will continue to protest every Wednesday until what they call the "violence in Palestine" ends.