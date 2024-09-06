Fresno EOC opens new resource center in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents living in Western Fresno County will have access to important services through the new Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission Resource Center in Mendota.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new facility near Belmont and Derrick Avenue.

Fresno EOC staff will provide support to residents to apply for the more than 30 services the agency offers such as health, dental and legal services.

Located within the AMOR Wellness Center, the new Fresno EOC center in Mendota will be open five days a week from 8 am to 5 pm.

