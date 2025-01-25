Fresno judge sentences convicted double-killer to probation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved one after loved one stood up to remember Mariano Cruz and Emily Ochoa Ascencio in court on Friday.

"I don't remember much of life without her," Ascencio's friend, Ingrid Modesto, said.

"We were always together. Life always felt complete with her around."

Eugene Roebuck looked on as Modesto and others shared their loss.

The 24-year-old was in court to learn his sentence for killing Cruz and Ascencio in September 2022.

The young couple was expecting a child when prosecutors say Roebuck was driving drunk, approaching speeds of 115 mph when he collided with a car on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue.

"They were 20 and 18 years old," prosecutor Christopher Moss said.

"Emily and Mariano were the definition of innocent victims."

Roebuck first denied all the felony charges against him. But last summer, he pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter and prosecutors dropped the DUI-related charges.

"He's like to go in time and change things, but he can't," defense attorney Jack Revvill said.

"He feels extreme remorse."

Revvill referenced several character letters Roebuck's loved ones submitted and even a letter Roebuck wrote to the judge.

He also told the judge Roebuck struggles with a form of schizophrenia.

Ascencio's aunt characterized the argument as "excuse after excuse."

"We ask, we beg, and we plead, your honor, that you, please, after two years give us justice today and make an example out of him," she said.

Family members spoke for hours, pleading for the maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, but the judge ultimately handed down 12 years in probation.

"There is no sentence this court can impose to make things right," Fresno County Superior Court Judge Charles Lee said.

Lee seemed to grapple with the sentence until the very end and said it is in no way a reflection of the victims.

The victims' families were visibly upset as Lee handed down the sentence.

