Fresno law enforcement cracks down on retail theft with Prop 36

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As thieves smash and grab their way through Fresno businesses, investigators say they are close behind and ready to use a new law, Proposition 36.

"It requires us to show two prior theft convictions, and we need to make sure the officers can do that easily and reliably out in the field," Interim Fresno Police Department Chief Mindy Casto said.

She confirms the Fresno Police Department is now training officers to research and make arrests on stricter charges under Prop 36.

Passed in November, it rolls back a 2014 law and cracks down on repeat offenders.

Some theft and drug crimes that were misdemeanors are now felonies, and it mandates treatment for some drug offenses.

"It will make a difference," Casto said. "It's going to make a difference at sentencing, not just arresting and booking on our behalf."

Prop 36 comes amid recent retail thefts where cars smashed into businesses.

Boards now cover stores throughout Fresno, including Lens Crafters, Metro by T-Mobile, and Nike.

Thieves hit Drip-On-Drip in River Park twice in 13 months.

"We work closely with the police department in our district," River Park spokesperson Tracy Kashian said.

"They have access to all of our cameras and can view it here live when things are going on. We have cameras that detect license plates."

The shopping center is now looking to install pop-up bollards that would block cars in key areas overnight.

Kashian also hopes stronger punishments will help with prevention.

"We should push whatever laws are in effect and prosecute people so that they understand there are consequences for what they're doing to tenants," Kashian said.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp reveals her prosecutors are already reviewing cases where Prop 36 could apply.

"I'm assuming there's going to be a thousand or more cases per year that are going to go from the misdemeanor unit into the felony unit," Smittcamp said.

Prop 36 will be felt throughout the criminal justice system, including at the Fresno County Jail.

While officials say they have "plenty of space," public defenders will have to represent more criminal defendants, and the county probation department will also see an increase.

"People that have felony charges and felony convictions are going to have more strict terms and conditions of their probation, so it will take a little bit more manpower for all of our departments," Smittcamp said.

Despite the extra work, Smittcamp and Casto are doubling down, vowing to enforce the new law.

They say it should serve as a warning to criminals everywhere.

"We don't take that type of theft lightly here," Casto said. "If you're doing that kind type of activity, you better be looking over your shoulder. We're not giving up on it."

