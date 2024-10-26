Fresno Police Department recognizes those who went above and beyond

Fresno Police Department law enforcement personnel came together Friday to recognize those who went above and beyond in the line of duty.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Department law enforcement personnel came together Friday to recognize those who went above and beyond in the line of duty.

"Thank you for sacrificing personal safety," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "Thank you for sacrificing time with your family. Thank you for your service for this noble profession."

Officers earned several distinctions, including awards for recovered firearms, lives saved and exceptional investigative work.

Some officers independently took 10 to even 50 illegal guns off the streets just last year.

Interim Chief Mindy Casto credited the work of these officers to a direct reduction in crime, including a 70% drop in shootings over the last two years, murders cut in half and a significant drop in burglaries.

"It's what they do every day," she said. "Actually, there were many more officers honored with these life-saving medals and other medals that actually weren't here today. Many of them are working nights, they're trying to sleep right now, but we have heroes throughout the agency. The stories are amazing, but they are a fraction of what they do on a daily basis."

Officer Ray Camacho took home the top honor -- a Medal of Valor.

He was just following up on a call for burglary last August when things took a scary turn.

"I've had a thump in my back and didn't realize that the female suspect was trying to stab me," he said. "Once I realized that, I pulled out my service weapon."

The suspect then grabbed a victim, put them in a chokehold and pointed the knife at them, taking them hostage.

That's when Officer Camacho's 30 years of experience and quick thinking kicked into high gear. He was able to reason with the suspect, got her to drop her knife and surrender. All three made it out alive.

"Not only did he keep himself alive, and the individual who the suspect tried to take as a hostage, the suspect also made it out uninjured," Casto said.

Proud family members were in the crowd, including Officer Sara Voerman's parents.

She and her partner, Officer Hernandez, earned life-saving medals together, having saved a man suffering gunshot wounds in both of his legs.

The two say they couldn't have done it without a good partner by their side.

We were able to render this aid by both looking over each other's back and making sure we both went home safe at the end of the day, as well as our victim," Voerman said.

Casto says she plans to hold more of these ceremonies to give the officers their much-deserved recognition.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.