Man shot in the hand outside east central Fresno apartment complex, police say

Friday, May 10, 2024
An investigation is underway after one person was shot in east central Fresno on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after one person was shot in east central Fresno on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 pm at the Sandpiper Point Apartments on Peach and Pine avenues.

Fresno police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the hand.

Detectives say some sort of disturbance led up to the shooting.

No information about the gunman has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

