Fresno State begins construction on new dorms for first time in over 50 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A milestone for the 'Dogs. The first major housing development at Fresno State since 1968 broke ground Friday.

A new 80,000 square foot building will stand four stories high and be home to over 200 beds.

Right now, the campus only offers traditional dorm rooms, but this new hall will offer apartment style living to upperclassman.

"It's still going to be two people in a bedroom. They're going to have a living room, the kitchen and all the amenities' washers and dryers everything that you expect out in an apartment complex, but they'll be able to live on campus and be this close," said Erin

The new dorm catering directly to student needs.

Right now, about 30% of Fresno State students have children.

So, several units will be designated specifically for parents.

Another key need is affordability, as housing in Fresno has gone up 28% since the pandemic.

These dorms promised to be affordable.

Faith Vanhoven lives in the exact same red brick dorm buildings her parents once did when they went to Fresno State.

She says while its neat to share that experience, she's excited about the change.

"Having a student life on campus allows a student to see all that Fresno state is. I think that's so important when you're coming to a new place and trying to build those relations if you're on campus, then you can be with campus," said Vanhoven, ASI Student Body President.

The project is being funded by an over $30 million affordable student housing grant from the state and about $20 million through the Cal State system.

Of all the Cal State schools, Fresno has the lowest percentage of housing space offered to students.

For President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, this upgrade is long overdue to ensure the university remains competitive and evolves with the changing landscape of the Valley.

"The future of Fresno State is the future of the Valley, as well as goes to Fresno State the valley goes as well. Why? the stronger we become the stronger the valley is," says Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval.

Construction is expected to be complete by fall of 2026.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.