Fresno State football opens conference play with decisive 38-21 win in New Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State opened Mountain West Conference play with a 38-21 victory over New Mexico Saturday night.

It marked the fourth time in the last four seasons that the Bulldogs left University stadium with a win.

Junior quarterback Mikey Keene was in top form, passing for 226 yards and a touchdown on 26-of-33 attempts. Running back Elijah Gilliam led the ground game with a season-high 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

True Freshman running back and Central Valley Christian alum Bryson Donelson also grabbed his first career touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Tuasivi Nomura racked up a career-high 16 tackles, the most by a Bulldog since Jeff Allison in October of 2018.

Al'zillion Hamilton and Julian Neal each snagged an interception.

SCORING

Fresno State opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD pass from Keene to WR Josiah Freeman to cap off a 10-play drive to go up 6-0 in the first.

Backup QB and Buchanan grad Jayden Mandal would complete the 2-point conversation with a pass to Brock Lium to make it 8-0.

Following a field goal from the Lobos, the 'Dogs responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Donelson.

With just 90 seconds to go in the first half, Offensive Coordinator Pat McCann cooked up a trick play to perfection.

Quarterback Mikey Keene would send a lateral pass to wide receiver Raylen Sharpe who then completed a 26-yard touchdown pass into the arms of tight end Kamron Beachem to put Fresno State up 25-3.

Bulldogs would go to halftime up 25-10 after a late touchdown from New Mexico.

Bakersfield native Dylan Lynch put the nail in the coffin with a 31-yard field goal to cap things off at 38-21 late in the 4th for the final score.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Bulldogs stay on the road next weekend to face No. 25 UNLV at Allegiant Stadium. The Runnin' Rebels are off to their best start in decades with a perfect (3-0) record.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. PT on Sep. 28.

