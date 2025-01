Fresno State's marching band to perform at the 2025 Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band will make its return to the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The valley musicians are part of 20 carefully selected bands participating in the New Year's Day tradition.

This will be the Bulldog Marching Band's second appearance in the Rose Parade.

You can watch the 2025 Rose Parade live from Pasadena Wednesday at 8 a.m. on ABC30.