Fresno Unified hosting winter camps

Thursday, January 9, 2025 8:09PM
Fresno Unified hosting winter camps
Even during winter break, kids continue to learn. Fresno Unified is hosting its Winter Enrichment Camp right now.

Fresno Unified is hosting its Winter Enrichment Camp right now.

Monday was the start of its free camps, offering activities building skills in sports, STEM, and the arts.

Butler Church in southeast Fresno hosted a makers club, giving kids a chance to create their own four-wheeled carts.

From rock climbing to video game design, camp participants are able to test their critical thinking and creative skills.

The sessions run through this Friday.

