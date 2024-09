Fresno Unified offering summer enrichment camps for students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for ways to keep your child busy this summer, there's a free resource through Fresno Unified School District.

From art to archery, there's something for every child's interest.

There are three summer camp sessions the weeks of July 8th, 15th and 22nd.

Registration is open to all enrolled Fresno Unified Students T-K through 12th grade.

