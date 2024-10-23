Fresno Unified voters will decide on $500 million bond measure

More than $164 million will fund the list of needs identified by the Fresno Teachers Association.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Among the candidates and issues on the ballot in Fresno in two weeks, is Measure H.

Tuesday morning, trustees Veva Islas and Andy Levine rallied support for the $500 million bond.

"I stand here today asking our community to come together to support them by voting 'yes' on measure H," said Islas.

"Measure H and the funding for it is certainly funding for facilities and infrastructure but really the $500 million, if it passes, is an investment in our students," said Levine.

The two spoke in front of Norseman Elementary School in central Fresno. Built in the 1950s, it's one of the schools deemed 'unsatisfactory' by a third-party survey.

"Since its time of establishment, our population has ballooned and our classrooms are at capacity," said Islas.

More than $164 million will fund the list of needs identified by the Fresno Teachers Association, including HVAC improvements, ensuring dedicated music space, and sufficient confidential space for our psychologists and social workers

The rest of the money would fund deferred maintenance and projects that are on hold from Measure M due to the lack of funding. That includes a cafeteria and plant coordinator facility at Fresno High and an administration building at Hoover High.

Susan Wittrup, the board president, was the only trustee to vote against the bond measure.

She sent Action News a statement calling the process to put Measure H on the ballot "sloppy and deeply flawed."

Her statement said, in part:

"A plan I would support would be to first hire a permanent superintendent, show evidence that student outcomes are improving and that a basic level of operational competence has been restored - and then come back to taxpayers with a transparent process outlining the construction projects based on priorities expressed by the hardworking taxpayers in every high school region."

Fresno Unified has listed the projects it would fund if the bond is passed, you can find that information here.

