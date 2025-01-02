Fresno Yosemite International airport evacuated due to suspicious item

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Marc Anthony Lopez
Thursday, January 2, 2025 9:26PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport was briefly evacuated after TSA agents found a suspicious item.

Officials say the "unidentified item" was found at 11 a.m. Thursday during the TSA screening process. That led to a temporary evacuation.

The Fresno Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was then called to the scene to examine the item.

The terminal and ticketing area were reopened about an hour after the airport was evacuated.

Officials say there was minimal impact on flight operations during the incident. They have not disclosed what the item was or who brought it to the airport.

Passengers are urged to check the TSA's website when packing to avoid prohibited items in checked baggage and at security checkpoints.

