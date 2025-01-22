Experts explain the numbers were generated by increased flights and seat capacity.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport reports over 2.6 million travelers in 2024

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno Yosemite International Airport has reached new heights.

A spokesperson says more than 2.6 million customers made their way through the airport in 2024.

That's a nine percent increase from the previous year.

The airport says in addition to record passenger growth, construction on a historic terminal expansion continues to accommodate the current and future demands of Central Valley travelers.