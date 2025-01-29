Fresno's African American Historical and Cultural Museum hosts 2025 Trailblazers Awards

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley is hosting the 16th annual Black History Month Trailblazers Awards Banquet.

"We're honoring Dr. Cassandra Little, who is the president and CEO of the black chamber of commerce. Dr. Kim Armstrong, who's the interim president of Fresno City College, Dr. Robert Stewart who is a cardiac surgeon and health advocate, and many more," said museum board member Sabrina Kelly.

Not only does it bring the community together for a night of unity, dinner, and entertainment, but it's also the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.

Something that is personal for Kelly.

"My uncle Jack and my grandfather Clifford Kelly worked together with many others to found and launch the African American museum, prior to having this building, we used to drive around in the back of his red Cadillac with these photos," said Kelly.

And soon after, the museum building came to fruition.

Now, it is time for a change.

"We want to get new floors because we have a lot of green in the building, maybe get new carpet, new paneling floors, we want to have fresh paint on our walls. We want to update our lighting system, we want to be able to install hanging systems for our art so it's easier to hang," said Museum Executive Director, Alondra Williams-Vasquez.

Williams-Vasquez says the goal is to continue embracing the community as a whole and making the sacred space a place where not only African Americans feel welcome, but everyone.

"Just like Martin Luther King had a dream, we have a dream for peace and prosperity for not just our own community, but our community as a whole," said Williams-Vasquez.

The celebration emceed by Action News reporter Brianna Willis begins at 5:30 p.m. February 1, 2025, at Regency Event Center in Clovis.

You can find information about tickets for the event by clicking here.

