Fresno's newest chicken spot is now open and offers 7 different levels of spice

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new chicken restaurant that's now open in Central Fresno.

The Red Chickz, located at Blackstone and Shields, held its grand opening on Saturday.

The first 200 customers in line got a free honey butter chicken sandwich.

The Red Chickz offers seven levels of spice, ranging from country style to inferno.

Their menu also features chicken and waffles, a French toast sandwich, jumbo shrimp, chipotle corn ribs, tacos, and vegetarian options.