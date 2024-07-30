FUSD's Taylor Swift-themed 'Shake it Off' summer camp sees waitlists all 3 weeks

As Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour continues around the globe, Fresno Unified School District is offering a "Shake it Off" summer camp for the first time.

As Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour continues around the globe, Fresno Unified School District is offering a "Shake it Off" summer camp for the first time.

As Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour continues around the globe, Fresno Unified School District is offering a "Shake it Off" summer camp for the first time.

As Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour continues around the globe, Fresno Unified School District is offering a "Shake it Off" summer camp for the first time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified camp is filling a "blank space" in student's schedules this summer.

The week-long course centers around a pop star students know "all too well."

If the beads and bracelets didn't give it away, all it takes is a quick listen in this room to see what this camp is all about.

As Taylor Swift's wildly popular Eras Tour continues around the globe, Fresno Unified School District is offering a "Shake it Off" summer camp for the first time.

It's hosted by Guevara Arts & Leadership, and it was an instant "Love Story" for these second through eighth-grade students who were eager for a spot in the week-long camp.

"I really like Taylor Swift and I've been a Swiftie for a long time," soon-to-be sixth grade student Charlotte Fleischer said.

Charlotte Fleischer has her eyes set on the sunglasses she'll get to design.

"I'm going to do purple sunglasses, and I'm going to do purple, clear, white and purple gems," Charlotte said.

Vannesa Espana is one of the two teachers and self-proclaimed Swifties who came up with the concept.

"Myself, I really love Taylor swift, like her 1989 album, that's like my favorite album," Espana said.

While students get to make the famous friendship bracelets, highlight the different eras and create the popular "Junior Jewels" t-shirt, Espana says there's also a deeper meaning.

"The purpose of our camp is to kind of remark the meaning of friendship, unity, artist rights," Espana said.

Seventh grader Savine Stone asked her parents to sign her up for the camp as soon as she heard about it.

"I think it's really cool that they're supporting her and stuff," Savine said.

She says she's not surprised each week filled up and so many people are fans of Taylor Swift.

"I think this just shows how many people really like her and what she does," Savine said.

The "reputation" of this summer camp ended up being popular with waitlists all three weeks, so it definitely wasn't a cruel summer.