Gang member released from prison in July back in custody for multiple crimes, Fresno police say

Police say Noah Devyn Rios is connected to eight separate incidents between July and September of 2024.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A known gang member in Fresno who was released from prison in July is back in jail.
Fresno Police say 26-year-old Noah Devyn Rios is connected to eight separate incidents between July and September, including shootings, armed robbery and assault with a gun.
Rios was initially released from prison in July and placed under special supervision.
Authorities conducted several search warrants in connection to his alleged crimes.
Rios was taken back into custody on September 4.
Fresno police will be holding a press conference to discuss the incidents at 10:30 am Friday.