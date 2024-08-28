Good Company Players searching for dogs for musical

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Does your dog have what it takes to light up the stage?
If so, the Good Company Players want to make them a star.
The Fresno-based performance group will be putting on a production of "Legally Blonde The Musical" at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater, located in the Tower District.
It runs from November 14 to January 12.
There's now a call for a Chihuahua, Pomeranian or Toy Poodle-type to play the main character's pooch, Bruiser.
They're asking that the dog be trained and can be carried and around loud sounds.
GCP is also looking for a second unique-looking dog to play Rufus.
This trained dog should be good with people and pets.
For more information, email info@gcplayers.com.