Grant program to help Fresno small businesses with security systems

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is taking action to help protect local business owners against crime and theft.

City leaders launched a $100,000 grant program on Tuesday.

It provides small businesses with money to install or upgrade security camera systems.

A &A Textiles, a fabric store in central Fresno, has been around for the past nine years.

It's one of the first to benefit from this program.

"If you're a small business owner, maybe look into it, see if it can help out your business and we can stay in business for as long as we can," says owner Armando Zepeda.

Small business owners within the city of Fresno can now apply for grants of up to $2,000.

You must have a current up-to-date business license, and you must be located within the 2024 Qualified Census Tracts and Difficult Development Areas.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until funding is exhausted.

