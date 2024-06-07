Evacuation order lifted as crews make progress on fire in Fresno County

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order as crews work to contain a fire in eastern Fresno County.

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order as crews work to contain a fire in eastern Fresno County.

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order as crews work to contain a fire in eastern Fresno County.

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order as crews work to contain a fire in eastern Fresno County.

PRATHER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have lifted an evacuation order as crews work to contain a fire in eastern Fresno County.

The Fresno County Fire Department says the flames charred more than 50 acres near Prather.

As of Friday night, crews have containment up to 5% on what is being called the 'Garlock fire'.

The blaze threatened several structures before firefighters were able to stop the fire's forward progress.

The area under evacuations orders have been reduced to a warning for people living along several roads, including Millerton, Nicholas and Loper Calley.

Cal Fire is investigating what sparked the fire.

You can view a list of current evacuation warnings by clicking here.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

