Heatwave causing event cancellations across Central Valley

Several events across the region are being cancelled this weekend due to triple-digit temperatures, making for possible dangerous conditions.

Several events across the region are being cancelled this weekend due to triple-digit temperatures, making for possible dangerous conditions.

Several events across the region are being cancelled this weekend due to triple-digit temperatures, making for possible dangerous conditions.

Several events across the region are being cancelled this weekend due to triple-digit temperatures, making for possible dangerous conditions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several events across the region are being cancelled this weekend due to triple-digit temperatures, making for possible dangerous conditions.

American Ambulance told Action News they saw an increase in call volume on the Fourth of July, including calls for heat-related illnesses.

"There is a level of heat where people are like, 'I'm not going to go outside today,' and I think we reached 'I'm not going to go outside today' kind of heat," said Mike Oseguera, President of Fresno Street Eats.

Hella Seltzers, the Central Valley's first all-seltzer festival, was scheduled for Saturday, but with near record-breaking numbers in the forecast, they're pushing it back several months.

"When we dreamed of it, we thought this might be a good summer thing because the seltzers are refreshing and it's 100. You still have stuff to do, but 115, 114, that's just too much," said Oseguera.

Oseguera, the President of Fresno Street Eats, says small vendors are the most impacted. Many, suffering complete losses from these cancellations.

"A lot of them depend on us for their livelihood, so we're trying to figure out ways to help them. Okay, let's just do a short shift before it gets too hot or once the sun goes down, thinking of things like that," said Oseguera.

Local community groups are also canceling their outdoor activities. The Clovis American Legion called off their social ride out because it's too risky.

"A lot of our members are elderly well, like myself, so it's just better off that we canceled it. We have people dropping and dropping because of the temperature, and we just said we're not going to do it," said Mark Johns, Clovis American Legion.

Because the City of Clovis has a max limit of 105 degrees for events, Friday's weekly farmers market was cancelled for the first time this season.

"Even the farmers told me that produce doesn't do well in the heat, and they have to literally keep it wet, and so it goes quicker, it spoils faster, so they want to not be in the heat, if possible," said Debby Pyle, Business Organization of Old Town.

And while Friday night's market is cancelled, Saturday morning's scheduled market is still on. That will be from 9am-11:30am, organizers say they will be providing a cooling tent as well as added precaution.

"Let's hope that this is the only one, but we'll see what happens next Friday," said Pyle.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.