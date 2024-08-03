Hit and run crash kills bicyclist in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Fresno County.

CHP says a bicyclist was hit by a truck on American Avenue between Chestnut and Maple Avenues just before 6:00 a.m.

Officials say the driver of the truck was heading East on American Avenue when they hit the bicyclist riding on the southbound shoulder.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries.

Another bicyclist was riding on the northbound shoulder and witnessed the crash.

Authorities are searching for the driver of the truck.