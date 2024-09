How you can help 'Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno' through poker

The 'Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno' is hoping the community will take a gamble for a good cause.

The 'Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno' is hoping the community will take a gamble for a good cause.

The 'Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno' is hoping the community will take a gamble for a good cause.

The 'Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno' is hoping the community will take a gamble for a good cause.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 'Labrador Retrieve Rescue of Fresno' is hoping the community will take a gamble for a good cause.

We sat down with event organizer, Amy Shuklian, to hear about what inspired the charity poker tournament, which is happening this Friday.