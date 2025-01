How to celebrate Lunar New Year at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday lights are still shining bright at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, now in honor of Lunar New Year.

The after-hours experience, "Illuminature," features Chinese lanterns that glow throughout the entire zoo.

We sat down with the zoo's senior communications strategist, Jennifer Ortega, to discuss the experience.