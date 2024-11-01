How poor sleeping habits can affect your health and heart

It's time to set the clock back on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time to set the clock back on Sunday.

"Now we're shifting that routine to by one hour," said Dr. Vivian Torio, a Family Medicine Physician at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno. "That will really affect our ability to fall asleep at 8 o'clock at night rather than 9 o'clock at night."

That's why Dr. Torio says it's important to stick to a routine.

"Try to keep your sleep routine," Dr. Torio. "Going to bed at the same time every night, waking up at the same time every morning."

Dr. Torio told Action News when you don't get enough sleep, it can impact not just your energy level and how you start your day, but it can also hurt your heart.

"The body goes into fight or flight when you're not sleeping well," said Dr. Torio."Fight or flight puts us into a high blood, pressure, high heart rate state."

Dr. Torio said the lack of sleep can also increase the risk for diabetes and obesity.

"If you're not sleeping well, it makes it really difficult to get weight off," said Dr. Torio.

"It makes it difficult to find the energy to move more, to burn some calories."

Dr. Torio suggests not drinking anything too close to bedtime. She says avoid liquids that have caffeine at least four to six hours before turning in. The same goes for alcohol.

"For most it makes people sleepy," said Dr. Torio. "But once it's metabolized, it actually will wake you up and make it difficult for you to sleep."

She also adds it's best to put down your phone and turn off the TV for at least one hour before trying to get some shut-eye.

