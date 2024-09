Investigation underway after person was shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 pm in the area of Abby Street and Fedora Avenue.

Fresno police have confirmed that one person was shot.

It's unclear if a suspect has been arrested at this time.

Officials have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.