K9 Obie to return to duty after being shot by suspect in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County sheriff's K9 shot by a suspect will return to duty this weekend after six long weeks of recovery.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue says K9 Obie will take part in training and serving the community.

The two-year-old Dutch Shepherd's recovery included four weeks of daily vet visits, three surgeries, and an infection.

Back in November, authorities say K9 Obie was chasing after an armed felon when he was riddled with shotgun pellets.

Sheriff Pogue believes the suspect would have used the shotgun on one of the deputies if K9 Obie had not been there.

The sheriff's office is thankful to the community for the outpouring of support.

"This was a long road to recovery. it was extremely expensive. our community came together. they made cards, dropped off dog treats all kind of things. Many of them made some extremely generous donations to our foundation which will go towards supporting K9 Obie's care and the k9 unit," said Sheriff Pogue.

The sheriff says both deputies involved in the incident and K9 Obie will receive medals.