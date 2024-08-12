Kids are getting ready to go back to school, this barber shop is taking action

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local barbershop in Clovis is taking action to help kids get ready to go back to school in style.

Slick Rick's Barber Shop held its fourth annual backpack giveaway on Clovis and Barstow avenues.

About 180 backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out.

Local barbers gave free haircuts to boys, while girls were able to get their hair braided.

"I said when I opened up my shop, this is what I wanted to do. Just give back to the community. Free haircuts and backpacks were something I feel like families can use since everything's going up, prices going up," said barber shop owner, Prince Fields.

About 90 haircuts were given.

If you want to help the yearly giveaway, contact the shop for ways to donate.