Learn how to assemble the perfect gift box

'Tis the season of gift-giving, and if you're looking for an elevated experience, we have some ideas.

'Tis the season of gift-giving, and if you're looking for an elevated experience, we have some ideas.

'Tis the season of gift-giving, and if you're looking for an elevated experience, we have some ideas.

'Tis the season of gift-giving, and if you're looking for an elevated experience, we have some ideas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 'Tis the season of gift-giving, and if you're looking for an elevated experience, we have some ideas.

On Action News Live at Three, we were joined by "Curated Giftables" founder Kaysha Rajani to learn how to assemble the perfect gift box.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.