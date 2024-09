Limited evening tours of Hearst Castle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California State Parks invites you to explore the magic of Hearst Castle after dark.

The new limited series evening tours are called "Art Under the Moonlight."

The castle is located at San Simeon on the Central Coast.

The guided evening tours are available on select Fridays and Saturdays from October 4 through November 16.

Reservations are available.