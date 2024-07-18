Local Disney+ actor launches a new beauty company

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma native Frankie Rodriguez, who is best known for his role as Carlos on the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, recently launched his new nail polish company Freeland.

"We officially launched on July 15, which is my birthday, and the whole first launch is all birthday themed. We have pink fizz fiesta, kiwi cake pop, orange dreamsicle, bounce house blue, glow stick dance party like all the things that you loved about your childhood birthday parties we kind of tried to put into this launch," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Freeland has been a labor of love. It's taken about a year to bring to life. He said he loves tapping into the beauty industry and showing his creativity through this new business venture.

"I had been doing nail painting parties on Instagram live and TikTok for like the last four years now, so I think this was something I was subconsciously working towards," said Rodriguez.

Before the actor hit the small screen next to the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, he was born and raised in Selma and graduated from Sanger High School.

Even though he's busy with his new company and acting roles, Rodriguez said he loves visiting family in the Central Valley.

"The close- knit, tight community, and the food, the Mexican food, you're not gonna get any better than that," said Rodriguez.

With a new show on Hulu set to start pre-production soon, and the hopes of expanding his new beauty company, Rodriguez said the sky's the limit.

"I was just a little kid in Selma, California, you know. I've always dreamed of the life I'm living now. I didn't know how to get there or what like the proper steps to take, but it is just one step at a time and really you can do anything," said Rodriguez.

