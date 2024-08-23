Los Banos teacher arrested for possession of child sex abuse material, police say

Los Banos police say 29-year-old Christian Banuelos was arrested off campus on Thursday.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teacher in Los Banos has been arrested on charges related to possession of child sex abuse material.

Police say 29-year-old Christian Banuelos, a teacher at Los Banos Junior High School, is also suspected of sharing the material with others.

Officers and deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office took Banuelos into custody off-campus on Thursday.

The Los Banos Unified School District says Banuelos has been place on leave.

The district says it priorities student safety and background checks are mandatory for all faculty and staff.

Investigators are still searching through several electronic devices for evidence.

At this time, police say they have not found any local victims.

Anyone with information about this call is asked to call Detective Ricardo Monay at (209) 827-2523.