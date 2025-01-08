Madera County Sheriff's Office warning community of fake letter

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office is getting the word out about a fake letter that has been circulating about New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office has been made aware that residents in the Madera Ranchos community have received letters with the department's logo regarding fines associated with shooting guns on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff's office says the letter is not authentic.

Neither Sheriff Tyson Pogue nor the sheriff's office has issued warning letters to residents nor authorized agents to act on their behalf in this matter.

The investigation into the identity of the individual distributing these letters remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.