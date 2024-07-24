Madera Unified hosts 'You be the Crime Scene Investigator' summer camp for students

A week-long summer camp in Madera Unified is getting students up close and personal with professionals in law enforcement and public safety.

A week-long summer camp in Madera Unified is getting students up close and personal with professionals in law enforcement and public safety.

A week-long summer camp in Madera Unified is getting students up close and personal with professionals in law enforcement and public safety.

A week-long summer camp in Madera Unified is getting students up close and personal with professionals in law enforcement and public safety.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A week-long summer camp in Madera Unified is getting students up close and personal with professionals in law enforcement and public safety.

The sound of sirens meant the Madera Fire Department was on campus.

The day kicked off with a quick Q &A with firefighters to help answer some burning questions from students.

Once those questions were answered, it was time for some hands-on learning.

Third, fourth and fifth-grade students participated in the "You Be the Crime Scene Investigator" summer camp through the Madera Unified School District.

The week-long camp allows students like fifth-grader Gwenyth Jones to engage in activities and meet professionals from local law enforcement agencies and fire departments.

"It's been really, really fun," Gwenyth said.

Students climbed into the cab to see what it was like in the front seat of a fire truck.

They tried on turnouts, tested out the hoses and checked out the tools of the trade.

The camp is held at Matilda Torres High School.

Director of Expanded Learning Suzanne Dudney says this is a way for students to get engaged in school in a different way.

"The kids are having a great time," Dudney said.

The camp is taught by high school Career Technical Education teachers in the Public Safety pathway.

The goal is to spark a fire inside students now so they know which path they'd like to pursue later.

"We're giving our elementary students a chance to look at some of the different career paths that they might be able to investigate when they go into high school and middle school," Dudney said.

The immersive experience convinced Gwenyth that this may be a career she'll go into one day.

"After all that, I really think being part of that is going to be probably fun, so I think I kind of want to be one of them when I grow up," Gwenyth said.

This was just one of about 40 different camps that around 3,000 students registered for in the Madera Unified School District.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.