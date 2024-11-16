Man accused of killing his own cousin plead 'not guilty' in a Fresno Courtroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of killing his own cousin during a shooting in Northwest Fresno appeared in court Friday, pleading not guilty.

The victim's loved ones were also there, they say they are heartbroken and in shock and still don't know what could have motivated the crime.

34-year-old Gerrick Franklin plead not guilty to allegedly shooting and killing his own cousin, 33-year-old Tyler Hamon.

"It's a slap in the face, the least he can do is admit his guilt apologize to his kids if anything," says Jessica Edwards, mother of Hamon's children.

The homicide happened just after midnight in Northwest Fresno back on November 1st. Police say five shots rang out at the Windscape Apartments on Nees and Poplar Avenues, when they arrived, they found Hamon inside his bedroom with a gunshot wound in his back.

"Not guilty? How are you not guilty you had enough time to drive to his apartment, enough time to put a pin in, to think about this, park your car, walk up some steps, not guilty? You knew what you were doing. It's premeditated," said Krishna Hamon, the victim's sister.

Hamon leaves behind seven children. His sister tells Action News he was an active father, a good man, and a hard worker. Family members are heartbroken, and still in shock.

"We just want to know why we just want to know why. Why? He had kids. My brother did everything for him. He loved him that was his family," said Edwards.

"My brother gave this boy shoes, he looked out for him, for you to do something like this is unimagined," said Hamon.

In a press conference after the shooting, police revealed they found bullet holes through the front door, they believe Franklin shot his way in.

ABC30 Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says this could be a key piece of evidence in the case., but there are still a lot of unknowns.

"Did he go into the apartment and was there an argument? Was there a tussle inside the apartment? We don't know any of that at this point, but the evidence shows at this point that there were a number of shots through the door, which is highly unusual," said Capozzi.

Capozzi says another key point, the fact that Franklin allegedly ran from the scene, he says that fact could indicate guilt.

"What we see right now looks very bad for the defendant. But once we see the entire picture the picture that may change," said Capozzi.

We should note, it is common for a not guilty plea to be entered this early in a court case. Franklin is facing a murder charge with enhancements.

His bail is set at over $1.5 million.

He is expected to be back in court on January 16th.

