Man arrested for burglary in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of a burglary with the help of a K9 in northeast Fresno.

It happened after 3 am Monday at Roxanne's Birkenstocks at First and Herndon -- that's next to the old TGI Friday's.

Police say a K9 officer was used to help in the arrest.

No officers were hurt, although the suspect has been injured.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

It is not known if anything was taken from the store.