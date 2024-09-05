Man arrested in Clovis for killing man over $40, police say

FRESN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for killing an unhoused man in a Clovis park last week.

Clovis police were called out to Bicentennial Park on Sunnyside and Sierra avenues on August 27 for a report of an injured man on the ground.

Officers recognized the man as 52-year-old John Chandler, who they say was an unhoused man.

"He had injuries to his face and his head," explained Clovis Police Sgt. Abby Padget.

"Through investigation we found that there was another homeless male that had punched him in the face prior to that which ultimately caused him to fall."

The investigation led police to 29-year-old Adrian Mondragon.

Police say he had punched Chandler in the face over owing him $40.

Two days later, Mondragon was found and booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony assault charges.

But those charges could change because Chandler died from his injuries on the 30th.

"They could be upgraded. That's going to be based on our investigation and what the district attorney decides to file," said Sgt. Padget.

