Man arrested for murdering woman in Tulare County, deputies say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of a woman in Goshen Friday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway following the murder of a woman in Goshen Friday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says just before 10:30 p.m., a child called 911 to report a family disturbance on Juniper Road near Willis Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a dead woman, an injured man and four children under the age of 18 in the house.

Detectives say the man, identified as 33-year-old Alfonso Fuentes-Montes, had gotten into an argument with the woman when she asked one of her children to call for help.

Fuentes-Montes was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and arrested for murder.

Child Welfare Services was called and the children have placed under the care of family.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

