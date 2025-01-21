Man enters woman's home and stabs her in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sheriff's deputies are searching for the man they say physically assaulted and stabbed a woman after entering her Fresno County home.

Authorities say 41-year-old Samuel Rodriguez went to the home on Belmont and DeWolf between 7:30 and 8 pm Sunday.

Deputies say the front door was unlocked, the garage was open when Rodriguez went inside and attacked the woman.

After the assault, the woman locked herself in a room until a family member came home and called 911.

Authorities say Rodriguez is unhoused, and they are still searching for him.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.