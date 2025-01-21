Man found shot near shopping center in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after he was found shot near a busy shopping center in Visalia on Tuesday.

Visalia police say the man was found around 1 pm in a parking lot near WinCo Foods on Caldwell Avenue and Chinowth Street.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police are still working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.