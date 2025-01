Man hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Fresno.

Police say it happened just before 6 am Monday at Shaw and First.

Authorities say the man was in the crosswalk on Shaw when he was hit by the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The man has not been identified.