Man sentenced for deadly central Fresno DUI crash in 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who pleaded no contest to murder for a deadly central Fresno crash has learned his punishment.

Tuesday, a Fresno County judge sentenced Joey Barron to 15 years to life in prison.

He was charged with murder after the crash in January 2021.

Officers reported Barron was driving under the influence when he lost control of his car on Highway 168 near Shields.

His passenger, 30-year-old Andres Romero, died at the scene.

Barron offered an apology to the victim's family, saying that Romero was his friend.

"He (Romero) will never get the chance to settle into a profession, get married, raise a family of his own, bless his family with grandchildren," Barron said. "I have robbed his family of all these things."

