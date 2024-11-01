Man shot and killed at apartment complex in northwest Fresno, police say

A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno. It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

Man shot and killed at apartment complex in NW Fresno, police say

Man shot and killed at apartment complex in NW Fresno, police say A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno. It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

Man shot and killed at apartment complex in NW Fresno, police say A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno. It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

Man shot and killed at apartment complex in NW Fresno, police say A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno. It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno.

It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

Police say they were called to the complex to find the injured man.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released any information about the suspect in the case or what may have led up to the gunfire.

It's believed the victim was a resident of the apartment complex.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.